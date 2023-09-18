GensoKishi Metaverse Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and $363,963.45 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,832,074 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

