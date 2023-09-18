Scotiabank Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$61.50 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.25.

Fortis Price Performance

FTS traded down C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$56.44. 313,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.20. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$62.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.69.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 7.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 3.1157895 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

