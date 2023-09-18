Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Down 5.7%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.05. 138,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,292,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.54 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%.

In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 85,431 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,443,783.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,739. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,147.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,586 shares of company stock worth $1,973,355 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cardlytics by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its position in Cardlytics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cardlytics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

