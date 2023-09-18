Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Up 3.8%

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.59 and last traded at $165.59. Approximately 60,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 320,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.93 and its 200-day moving average is $164.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.48%.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $1,076,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at $5,706,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Acuity Brands by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

