Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Up 4.6%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 33,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 211,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HSBC increased their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. The company had revenue of $288.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $109,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $109,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 22,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $150,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,451 shares of company stock worth $762,220. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

