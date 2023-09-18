Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 3.2%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.15. Approximately 4,773,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 16,680,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

AFRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Affirm from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a current ratio of 11.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.06.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.18 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,783,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

