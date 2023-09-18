Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Down 8.6%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.84 and last traded at $64.87. 1,284,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,371,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $49,634.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $49,634.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,913 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,655. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

