Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 51,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 177,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 482,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 160,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

