First Digital USD Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $393.89 million and approximately $555.00 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 393,868,097 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 394,063,096.72. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99997143 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $230,293,010.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

