Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.08. 316,104 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,812,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.08.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.84 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

