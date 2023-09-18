WOW-token (WOW) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $232.02 million and approximately $2.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002997 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000511 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006693 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005894 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
