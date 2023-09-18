EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Up 4.8%

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 25,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 183,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $44,506.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,854,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,628,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $44,506.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,854,968 shares in the company, valued at $21,628,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $55,323.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 163,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,876 shares of company stock worth $332,234. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in EverCommerce by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EverCommerce by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,605,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,482,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

