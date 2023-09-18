WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 337,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 424,290 shares.The stock last traded at $39.65 and had previously closed at $39.54.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.49.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,866,000 after acquiring an additional 876,652 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 730,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 713,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,879.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 648,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,034,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 556,170 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth $15,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

