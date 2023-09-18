Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $27.44. Fiverr International shares last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 385,164 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FVRR. BTIG Research upped their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Fiverr International Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $994.60 million, a P/E ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $89.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $381,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Further Reading

