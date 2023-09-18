Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.25

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 15884062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

