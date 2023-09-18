Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $68.53

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.53 and last traded at $69.64, with a volume of 111292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.09.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 116.85%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

