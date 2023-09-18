IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.27

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 25211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IDT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of IDT

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in IDT during the second quarter valued at $9,367,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,125,000 after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IDT by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 129,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in IDT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDT by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after buying an additional 158,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

