AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.96

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 1018107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AppLovin from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

AppLovin Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 157.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.04.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $750.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $35,506.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $533,170.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $35,506.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,170.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,610,250 shares of company stock worth $947,717,590. Insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after buying an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,479,000 after buying an additional 195,030 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after buying an additional 1,259,199 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in AppLovin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,035 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

See Also

