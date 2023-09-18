TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,910.00

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,910 ($36.42) and last traded at GBX 2,890 ($36.17), with a volume of 20273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,870 ($35.92).
TBC Bank Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 483.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,652.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,468.43.
TBC Bank Group Company Profile
TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, insurance, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers mortgage, digital, consumer, car, overdraft, and pawnshop loans; and term deposits, mortgage, credit cards; current, and nominee account services.
