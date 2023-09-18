BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,418 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 430% compared to the average daily volume of 833 call options.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.41. 2,701,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,590. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $14.50.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.