BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,418 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 430% compared to the average daily volume of 833 call options.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.41. 2,701,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,590. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,004,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after buying an additional 3,951,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 3,794,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,431,000 after buying an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,967,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,432,000 after buying an additional 2,377,445 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,222,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.