Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.29

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.29 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 44571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.88.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $577.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,884.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,884.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,535,361.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,445 shares of company stock valued at $444,435. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 22.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 301.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth about $104,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

