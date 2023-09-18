Traders Purchase Large Volume of WestRock Call Options (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,825 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 680% compared to the average daily volume of 747 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in WestRock by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in WestRock by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,036,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.21.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -19.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

