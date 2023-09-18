WJ Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,482 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.75. 462,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

