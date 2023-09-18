Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Invests $6.45 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,000. Edison International makes up about 4.0% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $222,895,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,063,000 after buying an additional 2,699,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,849. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

