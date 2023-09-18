Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) is Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,186 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies makes up approximately 4.7% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 375.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORA. Roth Mkm upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,900,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 25,144 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,900,886.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,366. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.44. The stock had a trading volume of 82,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,202. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.04 and a 1-year high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

