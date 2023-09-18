Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for about 2.5% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,655,000 after buying an additional 263,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 41.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,673,000 after buying an additional 5,224,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.6 %

EXC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.42. 1,091,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,317,509. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.