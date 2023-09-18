Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after buying an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 505,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after buying an additional 154,016 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

