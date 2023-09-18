Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 11,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,303,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,311,000 after buying an additional 63,103 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.34. The company had a trading volume of 441,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $346,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

