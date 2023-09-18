Etfidea LLC Sells 9,863 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Etfidea LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Etfidea LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.11 during trading hours on Monday. 918,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,731. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.