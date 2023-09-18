Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.94. 459,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,459. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

