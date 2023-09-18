Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $22,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,429. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.89 and a 200-day moving average of $195.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

