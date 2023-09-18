3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,157,000 after acquiring an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.
3M Trading Up 0.4 %
MMM stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.46. The stock had a trading volume of 593,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,014. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.92.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
