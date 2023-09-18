Affiance Financial LLC Acquires 8,024 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.20. 470,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,799. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.29. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.