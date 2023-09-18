Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $30,815,520,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $237.07. 95,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,335. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day moving average is $234.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

