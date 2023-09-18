Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,685 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,133,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,356,786 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,048,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after buying an additional 1,250,511 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,257. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

