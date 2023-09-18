Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,839,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,403,000 after purchasing an additional 576,958 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 377.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

MMC stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.07. The stock had a trading volume of 347,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,493. The firm has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $198.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.