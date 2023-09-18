Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,439. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.50 and a 200-day moving average of $368.38. The stock has a market cap of $189.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

