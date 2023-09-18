Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 171.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,508,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,300,000 after purchasing an additional 952,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,347,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,555,000 after purchasing an additional 816,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.55 and a twelve month high of $247.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.