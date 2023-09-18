FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after buying an additional 500,361 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.11. 346,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $261.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

