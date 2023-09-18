Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 0.8% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $388.06. The company had a trading volume of 184,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $382.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

