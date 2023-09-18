Grassi Investment Management Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $128.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

