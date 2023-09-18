Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $42.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

