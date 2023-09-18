Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.75. 1,883,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

