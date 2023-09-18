Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. 1,251,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,557,290. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

