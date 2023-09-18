Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $5.08 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,033.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 68,485 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.18. 324,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

