Cypress Financial Planning LLC Buys 11,039 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.56. The stock had a trading volume of 719,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

