Scott Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 10.7% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.65. 81,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,625. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.