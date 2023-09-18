180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,138,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.40. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

