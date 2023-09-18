180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 317 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 0.7% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,908,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,099,342,000 after acquiring an additional 224,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,602. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The stock has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

