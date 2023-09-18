Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock remained flat at $75.80 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,675. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Citigroup cut their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

